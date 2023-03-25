Woman sentenced from Sophie’s Relax Massage criminal case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden has announced that on March 23rd, 2023 Yinqin Li of China has been sentenced by Judge Padden in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court to 20 months in prison for her involvement in Promoting Prostitution. On October 26th, 2022 a search warrant was executed at the former business, Sophie’s Relax Massage, by detectives with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Throughout this investigation, the business has been shut down and the individuals associated with it have been formally charged or sentenced.

