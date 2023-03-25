Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: 100+ Women Who Care of the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 100+ Women Who Care of the MOV group was started only a couple years ago after Jessica Huffman heard of the giving circle idea.

“So, I called some girlfriends together and pitched the idea to them. And they were all on board,” says Huffman.

And with that Huffman and three other women formed the group.

They meet quarterly with the help of many other women who donate one hundred dollars upon attendance and vote on which of three local non-profits to choose who will get a grand sum of money.

“So, a lot of our non-profits are community-based,” says 100+Women of the MOV Leader, Megan Thieman. “So, it comes to our community, and it comes to people that need things that are not able to provide them for themselves.”

At the meeting the woman are pitched on three organizations to help.

Many attending get emotional describing the purpose of how they will use the money.

“We helped the Gospel Mission Food Pantry which is in Marietta. At that time there was a baby formula shortage in the post-pandemic period. And that was something they came and spoke about from their heart and really captured every woman in the audience,” says Huffman. “And that was one that won by a landslide.”

Although only one of three non-profits will win, the other not only get a one-hundred-dollar check by the end of the night. But more exposure for the work they do.

“One of the other really important features is they’re getting a lot of recognition and they’re getting awareness in the community,” says Huffman. “I’ve lived here my whole life, Megan has as well. And our two board members, Angie Reich and Danielle Allphin. And we’re all learning. Every single time I’m learning things that are being done in the community that I didn’t know.”

The group’s next meeting will be on April 20th at the Parkersburg Art Center.

