Annual Cornhole Tournament continues to grow year by year

Cornhole Tournament
Cornhole Tournament(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The game of cornhole continues to grow worldwide every year. Especially here in the MOV thanks to tournaments organized by Ted Dillon.

American Cornhole League pros Dawn Rodgers and Mike Bechtel agree that one of the reasons cornhole has seen growth here locally is thanks to the tournament held Saturday.

“Well one is a well run tournament. Well run, he’s great. That’s what attracts players is a tournament that’s well run. A second thing is a prize money and trophy and 3rd is just another opportunity to throw cornhole,” Rodgers and Bechtel said.

But the event Saturday isn’t only fun for the players it also brings a lot of fun for the community and it’s residents.

“They come out and they’re there for their husband and wife, there is ladies that’s playing so they’re husbands here watching their wives play as well. It’s just a big family sport I think,” Dillon said.

As the sport continues to grow Dillon feels he owes the community for the constant support they show.

“It means a lot that everybody is coming out and we’re helping toys for tots and that means a lot to me,” said Dillon.

Dillon added just because this is the biggest tournament they’ve held this year that doesn’t mean it will stop growing. He believes the sport will continue to grow larger than it is now.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Current power outages due to the wind
Yinqin Li was sentenced for her involvement in promoting prostitution.
Woman sentenced from Sophie’s Relax Massage criminal case
-The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State...
Parkersburg men among those arrested by US Marshals
One person was injured from a structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Lowell, Ohio.
One person injured from structure fire early Friday morning in Lowell
Jon Ryan Lafever
Parkersburg Man arrested for sexually explicit crimes against minor

Latest News

Hot wheel fest
The Fifth annual Hot Wheel fest returns to Vienna
(Source: MGN)
Current power outages due to the wind
HOT WHEEL FEST
HOT WHEEL FEST
Reach the Streets
Reach the Streets block party brings community together