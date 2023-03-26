Annual Cornhole Tournament continues to grow year by year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The game of cornhole continues to grow worldwide every year. Especially here in the MOV thanks to tournaments organized by Ted Dillon.

American Cornhole League pros Dawn Rodgers and Mike Bechtel agree that one of the reasons cornhole has seen growth here locally is thanks to the tournament held Saturday.

“Well one is a well run tournament. Well run, he’s great. That’s what attracts players is a tournament that’s well run. A second thing is a prize money and trophy and 3rd is just another opportunity to throw cornhole,” Rodgers and Bechtel said.

But the event Saturday isn’t only fun for the players it also brings a lot of fun for the community and it’s residents.

“They come out and they’re there for their husband and wife, there is ladies that’s playing so they’re husbands here watching their wives play as well. It’s just a big family sport I think,” Dillon said.

As the sport continues to grow Dillon feels he owes the community for the constant support they show.

“It means a lot that everybody is coming out and we’re helping toys for tots and that means a lot to me,” said Dillon.

Dillon added just because this is the biggest tournament they’ve held this year that doesn’t mean it will stop growing. He believes the sport will continue to grow larger than it is now.

