Beverly & Waterford community come together to celebrate Hunter Allen’s return home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community members from Beverly came together Friday afternoon to celebrate the return of Hunter Allen.

Hunter Allen is an 11 year old who was injured in an UTV accident earlier this month. While times were sad Allen’s classmates knew from day one that he would come through this stronger than before.

“It feels pretty good to know he was doing good the whole way. I was just seeing videos through Facebook and online of him walking and passing basketball with his dad. Improving everyday,” said teammate Lucas Roberts. “It definitely gave us reassurance that he was going to be okay. He was going to make a good recovery. I know that has has to go through rehab and therapy and all of that but I know Hunter is so strong and he will make a good recovery,” said classmate, Brystal Meek.

For his return home Allen and his family were lead by local first responders and to Hunter’s surprise one stop of his welcome home tour was lead by his classmates who cheered as he looked out of his passenger side window.

Hunter Allen welcome home (Kheron Alston)

“We wanted to show our love for him as he came home. We wanted to welcome him and it was really nice seeing his face in person,” teammate Wade Starkey said.

While Hunter is still recovering his classmates want him to know they will continue supporting him through his therapy and further.

“I just know that he is really going to make a great recovery and we will be here for him throughout everything he needs,” classmate, Sarah Anderson said. “We’re still here for him, we’re cheering for him and we know he is going to get better,” said Roberts.

Hunter Allen will continue to go through therapy as he continues to get better day-by-day.

