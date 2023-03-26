Boys & Girls Club hosts car show fundraiser

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County welcomed car enthusiasts to participate in their car show and fundraiser.

The fundraiser supports summer activities for area children.

The event featured raffles, food, and prizes at the club’s Belpre site on Putnam Howe Drive.

We caught up with site coordinator Daphne Miller, and she was pleased with the turnout for the car show.

“Everyone is having a good time talking to each other,” Miller said. “[They] are listening to music and enjoying each other’s cars and just enjoying the community get-together.”

T-shirts, free oil changes, and cleaning supplies were also given away at the fundraiser.

