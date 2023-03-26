The Fifth annual Hot Wheel fest returns to Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hot wheel’s are a passion for many young and old.

“I’m just hoping to end my collection and pass it on to the next generation,” one vendor said.

Sports cars, construction vehicles and fire trucks were just some of the collectibles that were available for sale at the event this Saturday.

Organizer, Rick Dotson, says this event is a great way to pass the hobby along to young er people who are interested.

“We just do this to help the kids and raise money for the hospital. They get a free Hot Wheel when they come in so to see a smile on their face get real big it really makes me happy and puts a smile on my face to help out the community as much as I can,” said Dotson.

All money raised at todays event will be donated to the WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

