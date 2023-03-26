Reach the Streets block party brings community together

Reach the streets block party brings the community together to have a good time.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon the second annual ‘Reach the Streets’ block party took place at the Christ United Methodist Church.

“Just to give back and show people that there is hope no matter what their circumstances are,” Organizer, Tim Craft said.

Craft says a lot of people from Reach United have had their struggled in the past and events like the one today will find a great way to bring everyone together for a good time.

“When the world can be a dark place we want to be a light to the area God called us to,” Craft said.

More events similar to the one Saturday afternoon will be held in June and August.

For more details you can follow the Christ United Facebook page.

