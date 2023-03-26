The Vault hosts Grand Opening event

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Vault in Marietta hosted a Grand Opening event on March 26.

Though the venue located in the old Citizens Bank Building on 2nd Street has already hosted a few events since officially opening last fall, the Grand Opening was their chance to fully introduce themselves to the general public.

Amy Knapp, the Vault’s manager, said the Grand Opening was well attended and good for business. “I’ve booked two events today while we were open,” she said. “So, I think it’s been very well. For the first hour and a half, we were really, really busy, and now it’s just a constant flow.

Bryan Casey, one of the owners of the Vault, said he appreciated the chance to introduce the Vault to the broader Marietta business community. “It’s actually been really nice to connect with some of the folks from downtown,” he said. “There’ve been a number of folks that have other businesses downtown here that have been able to attend today that have learned about the Vault and the great work Amy’s doing here. It really has probably exceeded our expectations.”

The grand opening featured a variety of local vendors, as well as a DJ and live music. Many of the vendors were in the wedding industry, including jewelers, hair dressers, and caterers. Despite this, Knapp said the event wasn’t attended primarily by soon-to-be-married couples interested in wedding planning.

“To be honest, I’ve probably had more people just coming to look and see who we are,” Knapp said. “We’ve had a lot of local businesses coming, because whether they sell dresses or whatever they do, wanting to tell other people about us, because they say ‘People come and ask us, and we hadn’t been down here yet, so we really just wanted to see what it was all about, what it looked like, how things have progressed, and how you’ve changed everything.’”

Summing up the event, Casey had this to say: “Just terrific to see this many people come out in support of the restoration of a historic building and the reuse of that building, and what that means to the city of Marietta.”

