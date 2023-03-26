West Virginia Symphony Orchestra - Parkersburg performs at Blennerhassett Middle School

BLENNERHASSETT, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Symphony - Parkersburg performed at Blennerhassett Middle School on the afternoon of March 26.

They played themes and other compositions from popular films and TV shows, including Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones, and Downton Abbey.

Becky McGinnis, president of the symphony board at Parkersburg, said the event was well attended, with about 400 tickets sold. She said the turnout was second only to their concert at Christmas.

McGinnis emphasized the value of hearing orchestral music in-person. “When you hear the orchestra play in-person, you get an entirely different feeling,” McGinnis said. “It’s like going to any concert. When you listen to a tape or listen to a CD or whatever it is you listen to now, you enjoy the music, but when you’re in person, it gives you a really good feeling.”

For future concerts by the orchestra, adult tickets will start at 25 dollars. All K through 12 students will be eligible for free entry.

