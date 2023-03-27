54th annual Wood County Society telethon raises over $250,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Society telethon this Sunday has raised $256,832 and they are expecting more in the coming days.

The Wood County Society gives support to those who have mental and physical differences to live a more accessible life.

“So all the money raised at the 54th annual Wood County Society telethon impacts all 18 programs and resources that the wood county society mission has. Providing therapeutic, educational, expanding our program into Washington County, having our first sensory camp this Summer for our littles,” said Executive Director, Brandon Gress.

These are just some of the things that the money will go towards that will help impact our community in a great way.

Gress believes that without the community coming together yet again the 54th annual telethon was in jeopardy of not happening.

“I truly do believe that our community is one of the most giving communities throughout the region. Just as an example last night when we lost power here at the Parkersburg Country Club the community literally rallied around and said no this is going to happen this event is going to take place,” said Gress.

When you donate your money and you know that your money is going to make an impact directly in your community that decision is easy to make.

“We’re always looking through strategic planning and capacity building to ensure that every donor that gave today that their dollar is very well spent so they can see that impact right here at home,” Gress said.

The total at the end of the day was $256,832 but Wood County Society expects the final total to be closer to $275,000.

Time and time again the MOV community comes together to lend a helping hand when needed.

