AEP update for local power outage restoration

(Source: MGN)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday much of Ohio and West Virginia experienced a powerful windstorm that left many with no power.

This afternoon AEP sent out more data for estimates they have for counties that they expect will soon be fully restored with power, how many broken poles are reported in the county and the spans of wires that are currently down.

Below listed are local counties that AEP has listed:

CountyBroken polesWires downEstimated restoration time
Athens850 spans11 p.m. Wednesday
Cambridge340 spans11:30 p.m. today
Lancaster1260 spans11 p.m. Wednesday
Marietta1560 spans11 p.m. Wednesday
McConnelsville345 spans6 p.m. Tuesday
Pomeroy8100 spans11 p.m. Wednesday

