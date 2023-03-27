AEP update for local power outage restoration
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday much of Ohio and West Virginia experienced a powerful windstorm that left many with no power.
This afternoon AEP sent out more data for estimates they have for counties that they expect will soon be fully restored with power, how many broken poles are reported in the county and the spans of wires that are currently down.
Below listed are local counties that AEP has listed:
|County
|Broken poles
|Wires down
|Estimated restoration time
|Athens
|8
|50 spans
|11 p.m. Wednesday
|Cambridge
|3
|40 spans
|11:30 p.m. today
|Lancaster
|12
|60 spans
|11 p.m. Wednesday
|Marietta
|15
|60 spans
|11 p.m. Wednesday
|McConnelsville
|3
|45 spans
|6 p.m. Tuesday
|Pomeroy
|8
|100 spans
|11 p.m. Wednesday
