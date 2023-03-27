AEP update for local power outage restoration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday much of Ohio and West Virginia experienced a powerful windstorm that left many with no power.

This afternoon AEP sent out more data for estimates they have for counties that they expect will soon be fully restored with power, how many broken poles are reported in the county and the spans of wires that are currently down.

Below listed are local counties that AEP has listed:

County Broken poles Wires down Estimated restoration time Athens 8 50 spans 11 p.m. Wednesday Cambridge 3 40 spans 11:30 p.m. today Lancaster 12 60 spans 11 p.m. Wednesday Marietta 15 60 spans 11 p.m. Wednesday McConnelsville 3 45 spans 6 p.m. Tuesday Pomeroy 8 100 spans 11 p.m. Wednesday

