Area school district to consider firing bus driver charged with DUI while on duty

(WILX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Nicholas County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday to consider firing a bus driver charged with DUI while on duty.

33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on March 9 after he nearly crashed a Nicholas County school bus, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said Dodrill drove the bus off the road and nearly failed to recover while driving children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

Court documents say Dodrill told officers he drank six beers that day and “had a lot on his mind.” Dodrill then failed three sobriety tests and blew a .118 on a breathalyzer test.

Officials said a second employee was suspended for knowing Dodrill was intoxicated at the time of the near crash.

The Nicholas County BOE will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Summersville to consider terminating both employees’ contracts.

Click here to view the notice and agenda for the BOE meeting.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say (3/9/23)

Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route (3/10/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Current power outages due to the wind
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Man dies after tree falls
Hot wheel fest
The Fifth annual Hot Wheel fest returns to Vienna
Cornhole Tournament
Annual Cornhole Tournament continues to grow year by year
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after numerous animals found dead

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Current power outages due to the wind
Isaac Cleavenger
Man grabs officer’s gun, fights on the ground before arrest, police say
54th annual telethon
54th annual Wood County Society telethon raises over $250,000
Kim Stephens to lead Marshall women’s basketball