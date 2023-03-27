Area school district to consider firing bus driver charged with DUI while on duty

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Nicholas County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday to consider firing a bus driver charged with DUI while on duty.

33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on March 9 after he nearly crashed a Nicholas County school bus, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said Dodrill drove the bus off the road and nearly failed to recover while driving children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

Court documents say Dodrill told officers he drank six beers that day and “had a lot on his mind.” Dodrill then failed three sobriety tests and blew a .118 on a breathalyzer test.

Officials said a second employee was suspended for knowing Dodrill was intoxicated at the time of the near crash.

The Nicholas County BOE will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Summersville to consider terminating both employees’ contracts.

Click here to view the notice and agenda for the BOE meeting.

