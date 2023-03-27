Community reacts to exciting Kim Stephens news

By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg native Kim Stephens has been officially announced as Marshall’s WBB Head Coach as of this morning.

Kim Stephens presser
Kim Stephens presser(Kheron Alston)

Much of the Parkersburg community is excited to see one of their own coaching at a D1 level.

Stephens former coach, Joe Crislip, says he saw this exciting day coming from when he started coaching her in 3rd grade.

“Just excitement, our whole community is excited for Kim. I knew from the time she was little that she would be successful in whatever she did. She worked so hard in whatever we asked her to do,” Crislip said.

Also being part of such a successful basketball family could have something to do with it.

“She comes from a basketball family, she has probably one of the greatest moms ever, Linda is just awesome. Her dad Scott was the head coach of South and led the girls to 3 state titles there and she has two sisters who went to the University of Cincy and were D1 players,” said Crislip.

Stephens lead Glenville State WBB to a 68-4 record including a national championship in the last two years.

