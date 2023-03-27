MOV Health Department gives suggestions on how to properly store food during a power outage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Much of Ohio and West Virginia experienced power outages this weekend due to the severe wind storm that blew through.

Today still almost 15,000 Ohio and West Virginia residents are experiencing a loss of power.

Safety supervisor, Lisa DeVaughn, says gives suggestions on how to properly store food during a power outage.

“Well, some of the important things of course is try not to open refrigerators and freezers because that will help keep all the cold air in. If you know a power outage is coming which most of the time we don’t, you can try to move some of our refrigerated items to the freezer or you can try to put some ice in your refrigerator. Another important thing is to have a thermometer to check those temperatures,” DeVaughn said.

DeVaughn also suggest keeping all food stored at 41° or below in the refrigerator and 32° or below in the freezer.

Any temperatures ranging from 41° to 135° is considered the “danger zone” where bacteria spreads faster and can cause foodborne illnesses.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.