Obituary: Blair, Margaret Jane (Freeland)

Margaret Jane (Freeland) Blair, 66, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord March 25, 2023.

She was born in Parkesburg, June 28, 1956 a daughter of the late Elza Rex Freeland and Frances Marion (Lowther) Freeland.

Margaret was a member of Soul’s Refuge Church and she enjoyed crafting, painting, and Christian music.

She is survived by two children, David Hutson Jr (Jen) of Vienna, Melissa Newland (Jimmy) of Parkersburg, six grandchildren, Zia Hutson, Drey Newland (Emily), Seth Newland, Cheyanne Hutson, Madison Mace, Pierson Newland, and Millie the great grand pup, three siblings, Wanda Hutson (Bill) of Parkersburg, Greg Freeland (Rhonda) of Mineral Wells, and Larry Freeland of Parkersburg, several nieces and nephews, and all the brothers and sisters at Soul’s Refuge Church.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband David Hutson Sr, five siblings, Joyces, Everett, Darlene, Gary Lee, Larry Lee, and grandson James Newland Jr.

Service will be Friday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkers burg with Pastor John Longfellow officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Walker Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to help defray expenses for the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

