Obituary: Collins, Mary Genevieve Hanna

Mary Genevieve Hanna Collins, 93, of Sanoma Road community, passed away after a long illness March 23, 2023. She was surrounded by her family as she went to be with her Lord and Savior. Mary was born May 20, 1929, to the late Charlie and Bessie Smith Hanna. She attended and graduated from Wirt County High School. She was a member of Hill Grove Baptist Church where she was a deaconess. She had been the church treasurer for 65 years.

Mary met the love of her life Howard Collins. Together they spent 50 years holding hands, taking walks to keep track of the farm and was the recipient of Howard’s wildflower bouquets. Mary was a voracious reader who enjoyed sitting in the swing and watching the birds and the squirrels that played in the oak trees that lined the yard. She loved to take rides in the car to see nature. If those trips ended up at an antique store, she would be quite happy. Her girls joked that their mom’s other hobby was doing laundry.

She is survived by her daughters Linda Collins and Vicki (Michael) Norman; grandchildren Kathleen and Devin Norman and honorary grandson Christopher Mulholland; and three siblings Lois Sheppard of Palestine, Bill Hanna of Parkersburg, and Sharon (Ray) Sprague of Wichita, Kansas.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers Clayburn, Glen and James and four sisters Virginia Criner,

Elizabeth Baldridge, Janet Tanner and Evah Kay Hanna.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, with visitation starting at 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at the Hill Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Hill Grove Cemetery 2. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Collins family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hill Grove Baptist Church of the Hill Grove Cemetery Fund.

