Obituary: Dunham, Carlyn May

Carlyn May Dunham, 84 left this world on March 21st, 2023. Carlyn was born March 10th, 1939. Daughter to Elbert and Alice Sample. She loved to sew, quilt, and embroider. Where she won many awards for her creations. She greatly enjoyed teaching her granddaughters the things she loved.

Carlyn was an avid reader and devout Christian. Attending Christ United Methodist for many years. During her time there she was a treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and nanny in the nursery. She was very dedicated in her walk with Jesus.

Carlyn is survived by her three children. Doreen, Daniel, and William; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, eldest son Kenneth and beloved best friend Cuddles

.Carlyn will be remembered most for her love of life, and her fiery spirit. She left this world but forgot to tell our hearts how to live without her. She will be greatly missed.

There will be a viewing for family and friends on Wednesday March 29th from 12-1 PM, with funeral services at 1:00 PM, at the Leavitt Funeral Home 403 Seventh Street Parkersburg WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

