Obituary: Dye, Gerald Milton

Gerald Milton Dye
Gerald Milton Dye(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 27, 2023
Gerald Milton Dye, also known as “Gov”, 98, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 at Belpre Landings. He was born on May 16, 1924 in Marietta, OH to the late Charles and Hazel Gabbert Dye.

Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving in WWII. He was a POW who spent 13 months in a German prison after his aircraft was shot down over France. He was awarded several military medals, including the Purple Heart for his sacrifices. Gerald was inducted into the Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame and was a member of the D.A.V., the Caterpillar Club, the American Legion Post #64 and the V.F.W. Post #5108. He had also been employed at Marietta College working in the Physical Plant.

He is survived by his son Jerry Dye; daughter, Teresa Dye and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Dye; son, Larry Dye and two brothers, Paul and Harold Dye.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with no services. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

