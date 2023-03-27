Obituary: Lamm, Bob Gene

Bob Gene Lamm, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away March 26, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1933, a son to the late Fred and Mary Lamm (Nutter). Bob worked as a mechanic for Dils Ford and served for 6 years in the US Army. Later, he delivered flowers locally for Dudley Florist. Bob also enjoyed camping trips with his family and bowling weekly with his friends.

Surviving Bob is his wife Janetti Lamm; children Bobby Lamm (Mimi), Douglas Lamm (Sandy), Tony Lamm (Chris), and Angie Lamm (Tim); step-children Michael Wright (Cortney) and James Wright (Jennie), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons Michael Lamm and Jeffery Lamm; and siblings Larry “Sonny” Lamm, Betty Poling, Alice Lamm, and Shelva Lockhart.

Services for Bob will be held Thursday March 30, at 1pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, from 2-4pm and again 6-8pm. Burial will immediately follow the Thursday service at Evergreen South Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.