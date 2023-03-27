Obituary: Peggs, David

David Peggs, 68, of Glenville, WV, passed away on March 23, 2023, at United Hospital Center.

He was born in Glenville, WV, on June 28, 1954, a son of the late Roscoe Roy Peggs and Martha Abels.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by step-father Shirley Abels, son David Peggs II, daughter Crystal Sparks, brothers Carl and Argel Peggs and sisters Judy, Margie, and Peggy.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Linda Keener Peggs, daughters Cloie Peggs and Donna Miller of Glenville, grandson Michael Cox of Glenville, granddaughter Marissa Sparks of Jeffersonville, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Steve Boggess officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Lamb Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhome.com

