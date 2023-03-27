Obituary: Porter, Emma Vivian

By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 27, 2023
Emma Vivian Porter, 89, of New Martinsville, died March 25, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

She was born April 4, 1933 at Beason, WV, the daughter of the late Wylan Blaine and Bessie Blanche Crum Hogue.  Emma was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking and baking.

Emma is survived by one son, Christopher Alan Porter of New Martinsville; brothers, Joe Andy Hogue of Marietta, OH and Sammy Lee Hogue of Ellenboro; grandchildren, Tonya Suzanna Porter, Kristina Louise Porter, Jessica Lorine Porter and Sherry Lynn Porter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Orval Porter; son, Adam Wade Porter; brother Dale Hogue; and sister Mary A. Adams.

Visitation will be held Wednesday Mar. 29, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville from 11AM-12 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

