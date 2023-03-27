Obituary: Sine, Juanita B.

Juanita B. Sine, 85, of Williamstown, WV, passed away March 21, 2023 after a short illness.

Juanita was born in Morgantown, WV to the late Donald and Isabelle Gabbert.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Donnie, Danny and James Gabbert.

Juanita is survived by her husband of forty-three years Mike Sine of Williamstown, who was the love of her life.

She is also survived by four sons, John Kisner (Christy), Allen Kisner (Nada), Michael Tomago (Susie) and Robert Tomago.

Juanita had two step children that she loved as her own, Mike Sine (Carla) and Renee Booth (Randall)

.She had thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Juanita was a member of Williams Creek Baptist Church in Williamstown.

At her request, cremation services were provided by Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

A memorial service will be held on 2:30 pm, Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Williams Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Horner officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

