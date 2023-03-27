Obituary: Taylor, CaraLynn “Carol” (Sheldon)

CaraLynn “Carol” (Sheldon) Taylor, 88, of Parkersburg passed away March 23, 2023.

She was born in Paw Paw, Michigan on September 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Carl Sheldon and Grace (Kline) Sheldon Orr.

CaraLynn was a homemaker and she dearly loved sewing, gardening, and crafting.

She is survived by two children Susan D. Ratkovich (William) of Roanoke, Virginia and Dennis Taylor (Mary) of Hemitage, Tennessee, five grandchildren, Andrea Linkinhoker, Jennifer Jones, Samuel Taylor, Erin Taylor, and Michael Taylor, and three great-grandchildren, Coda, Kate, Amelia.

In addition to her parents, CaraLynn was preceded in death by her husband Stuart Bryson Taylor and one son David Taylor.

Graveside service will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

