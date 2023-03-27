Obituary: Ullman, Margaret Grace Noland

Margaret Grace Noland Ullman, 66 of Parkersburg, passed away on her birthday, March 26, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born March 26, 1957 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Wilson Noland.

Margaret graduated from Parkersburg High in the class of 1975. She was a life-time member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church where she loved cooking in the kitchen and feeding the youth during their functions. She loved baking cookies for friends and family. Margaret retired from Walmart.

Surviving is her husband Daryl Ullman, daughter Jennifer Ray-Jarvis (Crystal), stepdaughter Deanna Ullman and stepson Darren Ullman, grandchildren: Parker Argabrite, Barrett Ullman and Spencer Ray-Jarvis. Also surviving are her siblings: Pamela Higgs and Judith Reed (Bruce) of Charleston, Greg Noland (Cindy) of Parkersburg, Jeff Noland (Sherry) of Washington, Larry Noland (Laurie) of Terra Alta, Lisha Noland of Winston-Salem, NC and sister-in-law Judi Noland of Charlotte, NC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Donald Noland and Gary (Paula) Noland.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11AM at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church with Stacy Hoover officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

