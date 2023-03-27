Repairs underway to Gallia Academy Middle School roof

Repairs to the Gallia Academy Middle School roof, damaged by heavy winds during the weekend, are underway.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Repairs to the Gallia Academy Middle School roof, damaged by heavy winds during the weekend, are underway.

A portion of the school’s roof was blown off on Saturday. The community spent much of the day Sunday cleaning up debris. The focus now shifts to repairing the damaged portions of the building.

Gallipolis City School District Superintendent Craig Wright says crews need to first remove the damaged roof. He says once that is completed, there is another roof underneath already in place, that once patched should get the school district through the remainder of the academic year.

“We believe we can get that patched up very quickly and get our students back in school,” Wright said.

The district is looking into other methods to help speed up the repair process.

“We want to get a crane in so we can stabilize the top and then do a safe removal from the building... once we can establish that, then we can fix the minor things done to the roof,” Wright said.

Wright said he does not expect classes to resume this week. However, he said he hopes to get enough work done during next week’s scheduled district spring break to have students return the following week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Current power outages due to the wind
Dale Henry Pugh
Washington County Man arrested for attempted murder
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Man dies after tree falls
Hot wheel fest
The Fifth annual Hot Wheel fest returns to Vienna
Cornhole Tournament
Annual Cornhole Tournament continues to grow year by year

Latest News

Vienna couple looks to make the most of the time without power
Vienna couple looks to make the most of the time without power
A Vienna neighborhood is coming to pick up the pieces.
Vienna neighborhoods come together to help after strong wind damage
Kim Stephens presser
Community reacts to exciting Kim Stephens news
Vienna Fire Chief discusses power line safety
Vienna Fire Chief discusses powerline safety
Wood County Commission discusses budget
Wood County Commission discusses 2023-2024 budget