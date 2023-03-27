Vienna Fire Chief discusses powerline safety

Vienna Fire Chief discusses power line safety
Vienna Fire Chief discusses power line safety(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - During periods of extreme weather, powerful winds can often fell trees and damage power lines.

After the severe winds that hit the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend, many power lines are still damaged, and many people are still without power. With the recent storm still fresh in the minds of area residents, Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl emphasized the importance of exercising caution around power lines during storms.

Scholl said whether fallen lines have power or not, it’s best to steer clear. “Please, if you come across any downed power lines, or any lines at all, if you don’t know the power, whatever, just stay away from them,” Scholl said. “And if we have cones set up on the road, don’t drive through them. They’re there for a reason, for your all’s safety. So please just stay away from them.” Scholl said that, in the aftermath of the storm, his department responded to two calls caused by damaged power lines.

