Washington County Man arrested for attempted murder

Dale Henry Pugh
Dale Henry Pugh(Washington County Sheriff's Department)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Stockport, Ohio man is behind bars after attempting to shoot a relative.

Dale Henry Pugh, 70, was arrested on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for attempted murder, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Pugh was seen standing at a kitchen window with a loaded rifle when a family member managed to wrestle the gun away from him.

Pugh made a call to a family member earlier that day making threats. He was reportedly drinking daily and suffering from personal issues.

Pugh is being held in Washington County jail.

