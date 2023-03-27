Wood County Commission discusses 2023-2024 budget

Wood County Commission discusses budget
Wood County Commission discusses budget(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on the morning of March 27 to approve the county budget for the coming fiscal year.

Included among the changes to this year’s budget over prior years’ are raises for county employees and increases to individual and family health reimbursement accounts.

Commission President Blair Couch took particular note of how the raises in the budget will help employees of the WVU Extension Office in Wood County. Couch said previously, the extension office’s employees were the lowest paid in the county.

The budget will be reviewed by County Clerk Joe Gonzales over the next couple days. His evaluation will be discussed at Thursday’s commission meeting.

