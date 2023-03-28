AEP working to still return power to over 1,000 customers

AEP working to restore power
AEP working to restore power(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon 2,050 AEP Ohio customers are still without power due to the severe wind storm we saw Saturday.

Operations Manager, Matt Bennett, says this is an unfortunate circumstance for everyone involved when there are power outages but it isn’t due to lack of preparation.

“Once a storm like this hits we do have crews at 42 service centers across AEP Ohio and whenever our meteorologists are alerting us that there may be a storm coming we start making sure we have all of our material coming and specialized equipment for a storm like this. Once the storm does hit we start mobilizing crews and get them sent to whatever area needs them,” Bennett said.

Bennett ensures the customers that AEP is constantly working to provide better electrical support for all residents.

“I really want to say thank you to our customers for their patience in this difficult time. This is extensive damage we have to clear up to be able to restore their power,” Bennett said.

If you see any downed wires be sure to call 911 or your local electric provider to be as safe as possible.

