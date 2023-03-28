Body found in Ohio River near Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – An unidentified body was found in the Ohio River.

The body was found near Beach Drive on Tuesday, March 28, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

WTAP received the call from the Sheriff’s Office at 4:37 p.m.

First responders are currently recovering the body.

A WTAP reporter is being sent to the scene and we will provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.