March 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to Cindy Burton of Phillips Elementary School

2023 March Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner is Cindy Burton, a first-grade teacher at Phillips Elementary School in Marietta
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Phillips Elementary School in Marietta Tuesday morning.

The winner of the March Golden Apple Award was first grade teacher, Cindy Burton!

Burton has been a first grade teacher at Phillips Elementary School for 31 years.

She is well-loved by current and former students, families, as well as other teachers and staff.

When the school didn’t have a music teacher this year, Burton banded together with a kindergarten and second grade teacher to put together a holiday concert involving all three grades.

Burton is often the one photographing all events at the school, so she’s familiar with most students at Phillips Elementary School. She’s also been involved with the Marietta High School yearbook staff.

Burton shared her reaction to receiving the award.

”I literally did not think this was going to be me today. i was, there could be anybody in this entire schoolteacher-wise that it could be. We are such a close-knit, strong, teaching support system for each other. Everyone is excellent,” Burton said.

You can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab to nominate your favorite teacher.

We will have a more in-depth interview with Burton on Daybreak next week.

