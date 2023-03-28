Obituary: Clinton, Angelia J.

Angelia J. Clinton, 69, of Williamstown, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH.

She was born March 10, 1954, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James E. and Betty A. Kauffman McAtee.

Angelia was a 1972 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She retired from Verizon as an operator. Angelia enjoyed hiking, camping and fishing. She loved all animals.

She is survived by her husband, Richard R. Clinton; one daughter, Lisa Reed (Mike Stanhope) of Parkersburg; granddaughter, Stormy Johnson (Colin Blosser) of Vienna; step-son, Ryan Clinton (Stephanie) and their children, Trent and Cass of Parkersburg; sister, Nadine Memel of Morgantown; and two sisters-in-law, Jan Allen of Parkersburg and Jenny Artigas of Port Angles, Washington.

In addition to her parents, Angelia was preceded in death by her sister, Terry Craynon; and a sister-in-law, Donna Clinton.

Per Angelia’s request there will be no visitation or service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Clinton family.

