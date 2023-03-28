Ohio Lt. Gov. says online BMV initiatives are paying off

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced on March 27 that Ohioans have saved over four million trips to in-person BMV locations.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Efforts made last year to expand online access to services of Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles are paying off, according to the state’s lieutenant governor.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced on March 27 that Ohioans have saved over four million trips to in-person BMV locations. Among the technological tools recently adopted by the BMV are BMV Express self-service kiosks that let customers quickly renew their vehicle registration

Ohioans can also now renew their drivers license or ID cards online, saving a trip to the BMV. Also available online are drivers knowledge tests and Ohio title transfers. People can also “Get In Line, Online” when they do have to go to the BMV in person so they spend less. More information can be found at the BMV website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Dale Henry Pugh
Washington County Man arrested for attempted murder
Isaac Cleavenger
Man grabs officer’s gun, fights on the ground before arrest, police say
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
The Vault hosts Grand Opening event
The Vault hosts Grand Opening event

Latest News

Ohio Lt. Gov. says online BMV initiatives are paying off
Ohio Lt. Gov. says online BMV initiatives are paying off
FIRE STATION Act could help local fire departments
FIRE STATION Act could help local fire departments improve their facilities
Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
AEP working to restore power
AEP working to still return power to over 1,000 customers