Ohio Lt. Gov. says online BMV initiatives are paying off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Efforts made last year to expand online access to services of Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles are paying off, according to the state’s lieutenant governor.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced on March 27 that Ohioans have saved over four million trips to in-person BMV locations. Among the technological tools recently adopted by the BMV are BMV Express self-service kiosks that let customers quickly renew their vehicle registration

Ohioans can also now renew their drivers license or ID cards online, saving a trip to the BMV. Also available online are drivers knowledge tests and Ohio title transfers. People can also “Get In Line, Online” when they do have to go to the BMV in person so they spend less. More information can be found at the BMV website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.