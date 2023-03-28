Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase

Scott Baker receives 6-10 total years in W.Va. Dept. of Corrections.
By Mitchell Blahut
Mar. 28, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Scott Baker receives six to 10 total years in West Virginia Department of Corrections a Parkersburg man involved in a police chase in December.

Scott Baker will be receiving up to six to ten years for his involvement in a police chase dating back to December 2022. He was arrested on one count of fleeing with reckless disregard for others and one count for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Baker is receiving one to five years for the first count and five years for the second count. He will be transported to the W.Va. Dept. of Corrections where his sentences will run concurrently.

The Wood Co. Circuit Clerk’s Office says the other person in the car of the police chase, Diamante Thompson has not been indicted yet.

For more information on this case, you can click the link at the bottom:

Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning (wtap.com)

