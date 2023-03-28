Taste of Parkersburg officially opens up their volunteer applications

The Taste of Parkersburg is back, looking for volunteers
The Taste of Parkersburg is back, looking for volunteers(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - June 3rd is the 16th annual Taste of Parkersburg event. It will be happening rain or shine.

Today they have officially opened up their volunteer applications. They are searching for volunteers in all three phases of the Taste of Parkersburg event.

They are searching for volunteers for the setup of the event, working the event and the post event clean up which will be helped by the Parkersburg South football team.

They are searching for 125 volunteers and the process is first come, first serve for choosing what you volunteer for.

“We usually try to give everyone their first option but sometimes we aren’t able to allow everyone to do that,” said Planning committee member Angie Harkness.

Harkness and Betty Dotson say volunteering is hard work but there is also perks if you do choose to volunteer.

“If you are a volunteer you get a few perks. You get entry free into the event, you get a t-shirt and then we have an after party for our volunteers on Tuesday June 13th so a few free perks to being a volunteer,” Dotson said.

Some changes are being made to the event that include a slight increase for admission and the changing of ticketing.

