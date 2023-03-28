Vienna couple looks to make the most of the time without power

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the power outage still impacting residents in the area from this past weekend, one couple looked to make the most of their time during the outage.

Christopher Harvey and Jill Lindamood say that they lost power in the middle of the evening on Saturday.

Along with having to throw out food that is going bad, the couple’s plum tree was uprooted. Despite all that happened, the residents made the most of that time.

“We were right in the middle of making dinner,” says Lindamood.

“Yeah we went ahead and made it on the outside grill,” says Harvey.

Lindamood says, “And that was fun and romantic. Lit all our candles. Had a few flashlights.”

Harvey says, “You don’t know you need flashlights until you need flashlights.”

Harvey says this past weekend is giving them second thoughts on buying a generator.

