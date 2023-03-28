Vienna couple looks to make the most of the time without power

After losing power, one couple talks about looking on the bright side of things and making the most during the windstorm.
Vienna couple looks to make the most of the time without power
Vienna couple looks to make the most of the time without power(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the power outage still impacting residents in the area from this past weekend, one couple looked to make the most of their time during the outage.

Christopher Harvey and Jill Lindamood say that they lost power in the middle of the evening on Saturday.

Along with having to throw out food that is going bad, the couple’s plum tree was uprooted. Despite all that happened, the residents made the most of that time.

“We were right in the middle of making dinner,” says Lindamood.

“Yeah we went ahead and made it on the outside grill,” says Harvey.

Lindamood says, “And that was fun and romantic. Lit all our candles. Had a few flashlights.”

Harvey says, “You don’t know you need flashlights until you need flashlights.”

Harvey says this past weekend is giving them second thoughts on buying a generator.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Current power outages due to the wind
Dale Henry Pugh
Washington County Man arrested for attempted murder
A person has died after a tree fell on him in Cabell County, according to Cabell County...
Man dies after tree falls
Hot wheel fest
The Fifth annual Hot Wheel fest returns to Vienna
Cornhole Tournament
Annual Cornhole Tournament continues to grow year by year

Latest News

A Vienna neighborhood is coming to pick up the pieces.
Vienna neighborhoods come together to help after strong wind damage
Kim Stephens presser
Community reacts to exciting Kim Stephens news
Vienna Fire Chief discusses power line safety
Vienna Fire Chief discusses powerline safety
Wood County Commission discusses budget
Wood County Commission discusses 2023-2024 budget