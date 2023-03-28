Vienna neighborhoods come together to help after strong wind damage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The high winds over the weekend caused significant damage through the area. One neighborhood suffered serious damages after a large tree had downed a power line and fell into one family’s home.

“This is the first time I had anything like this happen to me where a tree was actually uprooted. I’ve lost branches as you can see around me. Just from normal wind and other windstorms. But to uproot a tree, you can imagine the magnitude of the wind it took to shove a tree over,” says Jeff Smith. “You can see how big that thing is in the root ball off to my right here. And then it did damage to my neighbor’s home. And then it put this whole entire street of 53rd Street out of electricity.”

Smith says he was very much beside himself over the situation.

“And I told everybody I spoke with how sorry I was this happened. And not one person was upset with me,” says Smith. “It was at God’s hand. I had nothing in it. And so, they didn’t take any detrimental remarks to me. They just wanted to know if there’s something they could do to help me. Because they knew I was very upset about this and very sad about it.”

The neighborhood continued to rally around to help each other. From one woman whose power source was ripped off of her home to a woman at the end of the road who is in her nineties.

“We’re just here. Everybody is here for each other. We all know it. And we watch out how things are going. And trying to help them go through the tree and guiding people through so they don’t take anything else out,” says resident, Debbie Snyder.

And even outside of 53rd Street other Vienna residents are coming out to help in any way.

“Nearby streets in the neighborhood were kind enough,” says resident, Cory Armstrong. “The catholic church over here. I asked their preacher, and they were nice enough to use their parking lot while there was a tree blocking our street. The people up here in the main streets of Vienna are able to come together at a time like this. It’s really helpful.”

The neighbors in the area say that having this sense of community is great to see during a time of stress.

“I just think that it was — for me — it was a privilege to meet all of the people that live on this street and to know that if there is ever a problem that I can certainly rely on knocking on any of my neighbors’ doors to help me,” says resident, Lorraine Silva. “That is always a good thing to learn in life.”

