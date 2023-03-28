A water outage is scheduled for some Parkersburg residents this Thursday

A water outage is planned for this week.
A water outage is planned for this week.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be a scheduled water outage for some people in Parkersburg this Thursday.

It will affect people on Dupont Road from Division Street to Minner Street, Minner Street, Jeffrey Street, 14th Avenue between Jeffrey Street and Minner Street, 15th Avenue west of Division Street, Newberry Drive, and Brenda Avenue.

According to the Parkersburg Utility Board’s Assistant Manager Derrick Fairbanks, it’s so their contractor can do water main work.

He said it’s part of a water system improvement project.

“The hope is, with this water improvement project that’s been going on across the city of Parkersburg, is the reliability of the water system as a whole is improved and in the future that there are less water main breaks and less unscheduled water interruptions for the customers,” Fairbanks said.

The outage will start at 9am and should be over by that afternoon or evening if the weather allows.

