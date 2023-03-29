AEP Ohio proposes rural broadband projects in eight southeast Ohio counties

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - AEP Ohio is proposing rural broadband projects in eight southeast Ohio counties.

AEP’s Lisa Kelso, the vice president of regulatory and finance, said it would allow their fibers to have a dual purpose. They could lease excess capacity to internet service providers.

Counties impacted would be Washington, Meigs, Athens, Hocking, Jefferson, Morgan, Perry, and Vincent.

“We understand how important high speed internet access is to customers today. Students need it to do their homework and get the best education that they can. It’s so important for patients to have access to telehealth to have the best medical care that they can. And it helps with economic development,” Kelso said.

AEP Ohio could start the project in 2024 if the plan is approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, according to Kelso.

