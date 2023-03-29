Belpre Library to hold several activities over spring break

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Library has several events lined up for spring break next week.

They will have everything from a perfect pet party, where kids can create their own stuffed puppy or kitten, to another escape room, and new wizard training.

Another event that they are bringing back is the Spring Fling which was last held in 2019.

This is a great opportunity for families according to Branch Manager Casey Copeland.

“It actually lines up this year that a lot of the schools in the area are out on spring break at the same time. It’s now always easy for families to pack everybody up and go out of town, and there’s just not a lot of things to do here without making the trek to Columbus or Athens. This gives families an opportunity everyday, you can find something to get out of the house, and we are really excited to be that space,” said Copeland

Registration is required for all events and to register you can visit Belpre Library, call them at 740-423-8381, or send them a message on Facebook.

Monday April 3rd - Perfect Pet Party @ 2 pm

Tuesday April 4th - Space Pirate Attack Escape Room

Wednesday April 5th - Meal in a Mug Program @ 11 am

- New Wizard Training @ 2 pm

Thursday April 6th - Mid-Day Movie Pajama Party @ 10:30 am

- Belpre’s Kitchen @ 2 pm

Friday April 7th - Spring Fling @ 4:30 pm

