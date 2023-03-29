Local student advances to national fine arts competition

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kylee Border, a junior at Wood County Christian School, will be moving on to the American Association of Christian Schools National National Fine Arts Competition.

Border said her competition piece, titled “Breaking the Cycle,” was inspired by on occasion when somebody said something very hurtful to her. Rather than respond with hurtful words of her own, Border said, she channeled her pain into her art. Border said moving on to the national level in the competition means a lot to her.

“It’s really surprising,” she said. “I never expected to go far, if that makes sense. And it means a lot to me though, because this is something that I want to do with the rest of my life, and it shows me that maybe I have a chance.”

Border earned first place in the regional competition earlier this year at the Appalachian Bible College. Last year, a piece by Border titled “Portrait of a Girl” won third place in the AACS National Fine Arts Competition.

Border said she plans to put her artistic skills to use in college in either graphic design or video game design.

