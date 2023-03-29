Local teen inducted into Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame

Melina Matics was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local teen was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame...

Melina Matics has been apart of 4 - H for about 11 years and has done a little bit of everything from market chickens and ducks to cake decorating and much more.

Most recently Matics was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame for all of the hard work she has done for 4-H.

Matics could not believe the news when she received it.

“I got an email saying that I had been selected to be inducted; I got that email while I was at work. That was quite a shock to me because I honestly never thought I would ever be inducted into the 4-H Teen Hall of Fame, looking back to when I started 4-H,” said Matics.

Along with Matics being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Teresa Stone received the Ohio 4-H Meritorious Service Award.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

