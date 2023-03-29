New contract proposal could end strike at Profusion Industries

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This afternoon, members of the International Chemical Workers Union met to discuss a new contract proposal that could address some of the grievances that led to the strike.

Those grievances revolve primarily over perceived unequal treatment of newer workers at the company, who are placed in a tier separate from veteran workers. Dennis Cliff, the union president, told WTAP that while the new contract proposal isn’t perfect, it checks some important boxes.

“It’s definitely a building block for the younger people coming on,” Cliff said. “Everybody’s on the same playing field now, which is what we wanted to start with, is everybody on the same playing field. Not have two different types, or two tiers, of employees. So now we’re all on the same playing field, you’ll be able to get job time, bid rights. Everything that the union stands for, we got.”

Cliff said he expects the union to support the contract when they vote on it, but that he will abide whatever the majority decides. The union will be voting on the contract proposal tomorrow.

If they vote in support, the strike will end.

