Obituary: Chapman, Wilbert Paul Jr.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilbert Paul Chapman, Jr., 89, of Cairo, WV, died March 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

He was born Jan. 9, 1934 in Smithburg, WV the son of the late Wilbert P. and Wanda Chapman.  He retired from B.F. Goodrich also worked at North Bend State Park.  He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict.  Wilbert enjoyed hunting and visiting with friends.

He is survived by one son, Wilbert P. Chapman III (Cheryl) of Marietta, OH; one sister, Sandy Sandy of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Julia Binegar and Lexi Binegar; and Great Grandchildren, Parker and Carter.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his wife Katherine C. Marden; and son, Michael Glen Chapman.

Cremation services were provided by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville and he will be laid to rest by his wife in Cairo Masonic Cemetery.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiugel.com.

