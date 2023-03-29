Obituary: Junkins, Brenda Lenore

Brenda Lenore Junkins, 65, of Macfarlan, WV, departed this life Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 11, 1957, in Elizabeth, WV, a daughter of the late Gail Clifford and Eleanor (Buzzard) Clark.

Brenda graduated from Harrisville High School. She enjoyed watching birds and playing video games. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 47 years, Ronald Forrest Junkins; son, Peter Junkins of Sterling, VA; daughter, April Richards (Chris) of Munday, WV; grandchildren, Colby Lamb, Bret Richards, and Hayden Richards; sister, Linda Jones of Schultz, WV; special niece and caregiver, Kelly Minor, and many more loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Becky McDonald.

A memorial service will take place at 3pm on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. A visitation will take place an hour prior.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.