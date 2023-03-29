Obituary: Junkins, Brenda Lenore

Brenda Lenore Junkins
Brenda Lenore Junkins(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brenda Lenore Junkins, 65, of Macfarlan, WV, departed this life Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 11, 1957, in Elizabeth, WV, a daughter of the late Gail Clifford and Eleanor (Buzzard) Clark.

Brenda graduated from Harrisville High School. She enjoyed watching birds and playing video games. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 47 years, Ronald Forrest Junkins; son, Peter Junkins of Sterling, VA; daughter, April Richards (Chris) of Munday, WV; grandchildren, Colby Lamb, Bret Richards, and Hayden Richards; sister, Linda Jones of Schultz, WV; special niece and caregiver, Kelly Minor, and many more loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Becky McDonald.

A memorial service will take place at 3pm on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. A visitation will take place an hour prior.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
A water outage is planned for this week.
A water outage is scheduled for some Parkersburg residents this Thursday
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase

Latest News

Bobby H. Pickens
Obituary: Pickens, Bobby H.
Obituary: Chapman, Wilbert Paul Jr.
William E. “Bub” Stivers
Obituary: Stivers, William E. “Bub”
Obituary: Clinton, Angelia J.