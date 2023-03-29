Obituary: Stivers, William E. “Bub”

William E. “Bub” Stivers, 98, passed away on March 26, 2023. He was born on October 13, 1924, to William and Ada Hawk Stivers.

Bub served as a Medic in the Army during World War II, and he was stationed in England from 1942-1945. He was the oldest living World War II veteran living in Meigs County.

Bub married Betty Hawk in August of 1948. They were married 74 years. Together, they raised two daughters and became family to an exceptional young football player, Junior Hawthorne.

Bub retired from AEP after 32 years of service. For a short time, he then taught welding at Meigs High School.

Bub was an avid sports enthusiast and golfer. He spent many hours at the Meigs County Golf course playing a round of golf with his friends Russ Brown, Shorty Hackett, Judge O’Brien, Jim O’Brien and Lionel Boggs. He made several Holes-in-One, but to his chagrin, only two of them were witnessed by others.

He was a member of The Sacred Heart Church.

In addition to his parents, Bub was preceded in death by his infant son, Richard, his sister Wilma (Victor) Bahr, his son Junior Hawthorne and his great grandson, Carlos Hargraves.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; his daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Hargraves and Janet (Mark) Tignor; Daughter-in-law, Barbara Hawthorne; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Laura and Mallory.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Mulberry Center in Pomeroy, Ohio. Services will begin at 1 pm with a dinner to follow. Those who were touched by Bub are welcome to join his family in honoring his memory.

