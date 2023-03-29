Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kreinik Manufacturing Co Inc. has received multiple awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in 2023.

The Parkersburg business was named the SBA’s West Virginia Small Business Exporter of the Year and Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year on Tuesday, March 28.

Kreinik Manufacturing is a family-owned business that manufactures threads in Parkersburg. The company was opened by the current owner and president, Doug Kreinik’s parents in 1973. Since Doug took full ownership in 2008, the company has grown substantially and now exports globally.

“Doug Kreinik’s family-owned business is a perfect example of the American Dream made reality,” said SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator John Fleming. “Drive, quick thinking and nimbleness allowed Doug and his employees to not only prosper during the pandemic but provide a lifesaving product for frontline workers around the world. Kreinik Manufacturing is proof exporting can make the difference between getting by and going far.”

Doug Kreinik will accept the awards at the SBA’s West Virginia luncheon on May 3.

