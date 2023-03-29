Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire

Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire
Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a fire at 1123 Latrobe Street on the morning of March 29.

Parkersburg Fire Department Chief Jason Matthews told WTAP that one occupant had exited the structure when the department arrived on scene.

Matthews said multiple dogs remained inside when they arrived and were removed from the house by firefighters.

Matthews said the fire department had administered oxygen to the dogs and that all dogs were accounted for.

The Fire Department was still extinguishing hotspots at 10 when WTAP arrived on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
A water outage is planned for this week.
A water outage is scheduled for some Parkersburg residents this Thursday
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase

Latest News

Parkersburg family-owned business named Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase
Taste of Parkersburg officially opens up their volunteer applications
Taste of Parkersburg officially opens up their volunteer applications
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass