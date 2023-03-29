Parkersburg Fire Department responds to structure fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a fire at 1123 Latrobe Street on the morning of March 29.

Parkersburg Fire Department Chief Jason Matthews told WTAP that one occupant had exited the structure when the department arrived on scene.

Matthews said multiple dogs remained inside when they arrived and were removed from the house by firefighters.

Matthews said the fire department had administered oxygen to the dogs and that all dogs were accounted for.

The Fire Department was still extinguishing hotspots at 10 when WTAP arrived on the scene.

