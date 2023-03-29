Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg

A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pickering Associates presented its conceptual design for a recreation center that could be 58,000 square feet to the public.

It would be built at Parkersburg City Park.

It’s called PARC, which stands for “Parkersburg Activity and Recreational Center.”

Pickering Associates CEO Ryan Taylor said they’ve been planning it out for about six years. They want it to be a facility that can host all kinds of activities and events.

“I mean I can see this being the launching point for all of the fairs and festivals. You can imagine the July 4th events around this issue and then you can see car shows, and karate tournaments, and chest tournaments, and science fairs. You name it. It’s endless,” Taylor said.

Pickering Associates could break ground on the project as early as fall but are more likely looking at spring of 2024, according to Taylor. He said they’re aiming to keep the project under $13 million.

