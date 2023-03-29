Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Smith

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ella Smith, a senior softball player from St. Marys High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a four year member of the high school softball team, Ella has loved her time playing for the Lady Blue Devils and hopes to have another run at the state title for her senior season.

Ella is the only senior on the St. Marys roster, and her plan for her final season is to be a great leader and help prepare her teammates for the future.

Ella has signed to West Liberty University to continue her softball career and academic career at the collegiate level.

