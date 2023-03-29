Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Smith

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ella Smith, a senior softball player from St. Marys High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a four year member of the high school softball team, Ella has loved her time playing for the Lady Blue Devils and hopes to have another run at the state title for her senior season.

Ella is the only senior on the St. Marys roster, and her plan for her final season is to be a great leader and help prepare her teammates for the future.

Ella has signed to West Liberty University to continue her softball career and academic career at the collegiate level.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River near Belpre
Investigation concludes remains in Ohio River were a part of a deer carcass
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
A rendering of the conceptual design is displayed.
Pickering Associates presents plan for recreation center in Parkersburg
A water outage is planned for this week.
A water outage is scheduled for some Parkersburg residents this Thursday
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase
Parkersburg man receives sentence for Dec. police chase

Latest News

Ravenswood St. Marys
Ravenswood at St. Marys Softball
Wheeling Park PHS Baseball
Wheeling Park at Parkersburg Baseball
Ripley South Baseball
Ripley at Parkersburg South Baseball
Baseball scores from March 28
Scoreboard: March 28, 2023